Former Impact Wrestling Team Possibly Returning To The Company

Impact Wrestling has expressed interest in bringing back the tag team of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelly, according to Fightful.com. Sabin and Shelly, known as the Motor City Machine Guns, had a lengthy run as a team in Impact from 2007 to 2012.

Impact reportedly has “big tentative plans for the duo to come in” and they could end up appearing at the next television tapings.

Sabin tweeted yesterday about the Slammiversary PPV: