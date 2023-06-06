Former NBA Champion Shows Interest In Refereeing In WWE

For years, WWE has used celebrities and athletes to gain mainstream attention. Vince McMahon originally did this to help promote WrestleMania 1, and the trend has continued over the years.

WWE has used celebrities such as Donald Trump, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Kim Kardashian, and others to appear at its annual event. WWE has also previously used celebrities and athletes as guest hosts on RAW.

Former NBA star Richard Jefferson wants to continue his career as a referee, but only within the squared circle. He was a guest referee for an entire quarter of a Summer League game between the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers last year.

He played for the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, and Brooklyn Nets during his 16-year NBA career, winning a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. In 2018, the former NBA champion announced his retirement.

Jefferson expressed interest in refereeing a pro wrestling match on the most recent episode of The Broadcast Boys.

He said, “I’m gonna put this out here live on The Broadcast Boys. I want to referee at, like, Raw or WrestleMania. That’s what I want. I wanna do it. The next time I do any sort of referee jersey, it’s gonna be at WrestleMania or Raw.”

You can check out the show below: