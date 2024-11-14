Former NFL Player Trill Williams Reportedly Signs With WWE

By
James Hetfield
-

According to Bobby Shouse of The Dive Bar podcast, former Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams has signed a deal with WWE. He appeared on this week’s NXT after having attended a tryout over the summer.

Williams appeared in the background of the segment with Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Dion Lennox.

 

