Former NJPW Champion Says Goodbye To The Promotion

Kazuchika Okada isn’t the only star leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling; another left the promotion at Saturday’s NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya event.

In the main event, EVIL defeated Tama Tonga to win the NEVER Openweight Title. The bout ended in a double DQ when Bullet Club, Guerrillas of Destiny, and Hontai members entered the ring. This appears to be Tama’s final NJPW match.

Tama insisted that the bout be restarted as a lumberjack match. Dick Togo and Ren Narita interfered and pinned him.

Following the match, Tama cut a promo in which he thanked the fans. He announced earlier this month that he would leave NJPW at the end of January.

It is unclear where Tama might go next, whether it is WWE, AEW, or TNA Wrestling. Tama has been on WWE’s radar for some time, including in May of last year.

"Thank you for giving me a chance to know you. I love you." -Tama Tonga following his NEVER Openweight Championship match at #njnbg. Extremely emotional moment and hard to process. Great showing from Tama Tonga. @njpwglobal — Walker Stewart (@VelvetVoiceWS) January 20, 2024