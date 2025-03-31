Former NJPW Star Signs With AEW Despite WWE Interest

After impressing in his match against Jay White on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, Kevin Knight was officially welcomed to All Elite Wrestling by AEW President Tony Khan.

Khan took to social media shortly after the broadcast to announce the signing, writing:

“Congratulations, it’s official! After a fantastic performance at Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight, @Jet2Flyy Kevin Knight is All Elite!”

According to a report from PWInsider.com, Knight had recently participated in an invited tryout at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, but ultimately opted to sign with AEW.

Knight began his professional wrestling career in 2019, joining New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) the following year as a Young Lion. His in-ring style and athleticism quickly garnered attention, leading to a successful partnership with KUSHIDA beginning in 2022. The duo captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships twice and remained a prominent team until Wrestle Kingdom 19, where they lost the titles in a four-way ladder match to Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita.

Following his time in NJPW, Knight began working across the independent scene, appearing for promotions such as Maple Leaf Pro and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). His signing with AEW marks a significant new chapter in his career as he transitions to a global television audience and a highly competitive roster.

Knight’s high-flying style, charisma, and international experience make him a strong addition to AEW’s growing pool of young talent.