Former NWA President Howard Brody Passes Away

Howard Brody, a former president of the NWA, passed away earlier today at the age of 73.

According to PWInsider, Brody recently underwent quadruple bypass surgery and developed an infection after the procedure. Last week, it was mentioned that Brody was reportedly in poor condition after the operation.

Brody promoted professional wrestling in the United States and abroad with his Ring Warriors promotion while serving as the NWA President from 1996 to 2001. With the MACW group, he was the first promoter to bring wrestling to China in 2003. When ECW started to expand, he was also one of the first promoters to bring the company to Florida. Additionally, he collaborated with the UWF, NJPW, SMW, Wild Women of Wrestling, and others. Later, Brody acted as the point person for the deal to sell WWE the WWC library in Puerto Rico.

Throughout his illustrious career, Brody worked as a writer for the WWF Magazine and Gold Belt Wrestling Magazine. He co-authored Dusty Rhodes’ autobiography, “Reflections of an American Dream,” in 2005, and wrote “Swimming With Piranhas: Surviving The Politics of Professional Wrestling” in 2009.

As seen above, Brody can be seen in the middle with Jim Cornette and Dennis Coralluzzo, on WWE RAW in 1998.