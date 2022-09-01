Former NXT Creative Producer Ryan Katz Confirms His WWE Return

It was announced at the beginning of the most recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast that Ryan Katz will be making his way back to WWE. Before beginning to co-host the podcast “Oh You Didn’t Know” with Road Dogg, Katz worked as the Creative Producer for NXT under the direction of Triple H. After serving the company for the past nine years as an employee, he was let go in January of this year.

Road Dogg said, “We both got released on the same day not too long ago and I guess people have figured out by now, that you are returning to World Wrestling Entertainment.”

Katz added by saying that he does not know what he is doing and that he has not responded to any of the rumors that have been circulating on the internet because he does not yet know anything for certain.

Casio Kid served as a co-host for this week’s episode of the show, which was an “Ask Dogg Anything” show in which Dogg responded to questions presented by fans. During the 2000 Royal Rumble, Road Dogg was questioned about the reason he clung to the bottom rope for such a long time:

“This is an interesting story. That same night we worked with the Dudley Boyz on the Pay-per-view. Now I had to be in the Rumble too. This is a true story and this is where my head was at during active addiction and was my thought process. I was mad because I had to work twice, so I literally held on to the bottom rope like I was protesting. It turned out Lawler put it over the entire time. It turned out to be the best thing I could have ever done because I wasn’t winning anyway, so what do you do in those things to look different? I didn’t think about it that way at all. However, looking at it in retrospect, it was genius. I’m not winning, so what else am I gonna do, choke somebody in the corner till the 10 thing comes on again, and then look up there? You see everybody doing that, so do something different. I did something different, but it wasn’t because I wanted to be different. It was because I was a spoiled brat and I was mad that I had to work twice.”

Road Dogg recounted a time when CM Punk pooped himself during a match:

“I think CM Punk was working with like Ambrose or somebody on TV and Punk lost control and it got over the mat and it got all over. Then they started doing a submission hold where he was trying to push his face toward the poop on the mat.”

Road Dogg also said that the music that plays during AJ Styles’s entrance was originally intended for James Storm:

“Here’s a fun fact. AJ Styles’ music was used for Cowboy James Storm when he had his one shot there in NXT. He then went away and went back to TNA for a while, so that music that he used became AJ Styles music. It was only used on a tryout deal one time, and he went away, and so it was fair game.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



