AEW revealed the full-lineup for this week’s episode of their Youtube series DARK. It will feature former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli, who is now wrestling under the name Sabby. Full list below.

* Kilynn King versus Diamante

* Best Friends versus Brady Pierce/Sabby

* Scorpio Sky Aaron Solow

* Hikaru Shida versus Rache Chanel

* Peter Avalon/Brandon Cutler versus The Butcher and The Blade

* Kip Sabian versus Corey Hollis

* Ricky Starks versus Will Hobbs

* Darby Allin versus Robert Anthony