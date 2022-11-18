Former Referee Reveals His Best and Worst WWE Stars to Work With

Former WWE referee Jack Doan reflects on some of the best and most difficult wrestlers he has worked with. Doan has officiated in a number of high-profile matches involving legendary wrestlers.

Doan discussed a WWE Hall of Famer who frequently had anger issues in the ring on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s “UnSKripted” podcast.

“The most difficult I would say, Shawn Michaels in two forms,” Doan said. “One, when he was going through his days, which he’s very open about, when he was a jerk and going through times with his addiction. He was very tough to work with in the ring, but the other part about it, he was such a professional that he wanted perfection. So, he would scream at you in the match if he didn’t feel you were in the right place or where you needed to be.”

Another well-known figure who Doan mentioned was difficult to work with.

“[Chris] Jericho was the same way,” Doan said. “Jericho was just, you know, they want the best matches. They work hard, work their butt off. They want to be the top match of the night, and the referee can ruin that match.”

Doan had a few legends in mind when it came to some of the best performers to work with.

“The best probably to work of all, Undertaker,” Doan said. “Some of the top guys you would think would be the hardest who were actually the best. Brock [Lesnar], Taker, Kurt Angle, all those guys were so easy to work with in the ring.”