Former ROH Star Backstage at Impact Over Drive; Big Match Apparently Scrapped

Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive takes place tonight and as per PWInsider, former ROH star and booker Delirious is backstage at the event.

Delirious will be working as a producer for Over Drive tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks the second time he has been brought in a producer role. Delirious worked as a producer at the October 2022 Impact Wrestling TV Tapings that followed Victory Road.

There were creative plans for Impact Wrestling Over Drive to have Eddie Edwards and Delirious meet in a one on one matchup but it appears those plans have changed.

Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive starts tonight at 8pm EST and can been seen on Impact Plus, YouTube Ultimate Insiders or FITE.