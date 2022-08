A familiar face to Ring Of Honor fans turned up at the IMPACT Wrestling television taping this weekend.

At the IMPACT On AXS TV taping in Dallas, Texas on Saturday evening, August 27, 2022, Shane Taylor made his IMPACT Wrestling debut.

Taylor made his in-ring debut for the promotion, working a one-on-one bout against Crazzy Steve.

We will have complete IMPACT On AXS TV spoiler results from the taping in Dallas, TX. here at Rajah.com later this evening, or on Sunday morning.