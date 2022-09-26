Former ROH World Champion to Make AEW Debut on Dynamite This Week

AEW President Tony Khan announced today that former ROH World Champion Bandido will make his AEW debut when he challenges current Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho in Philadelphia, PA on Dynamite.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live this week in Philadelphia, PA@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT#ROH World Championship

Chris Jericho vs Bandido Newly crowned @ringofhonor

World Champion @IAmJericho will defend the title on TBS Wednesday vs former ROH World Champion @bandidowrestler! pic.twitter.com/pNebojnOVe — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 26, 2022

Last week on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH championship. AEW previously announced that Jericho would be celebrating his championship victory on this show.

Bandido was defeated by Jonathan Gresham in a match to determine the undisputed champion at ROH Supercard of Honor this past April. Gresham defeated Jay Lethal at ROH Final Battle to win the Original World Title after Bandido, the reigning champion at the time, was forced to miss the event due to COVID-19.

Here is the current card for this week’s show:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson in a World Title Eliminator Match

* Chris Jericho’s Championship Celebration

* Saraya speaks

* MJF speaks

