Former Superstars Now Working Full Time As WWE Producers

Shawn Daivari and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly are now working with WWE as full-time Producers. As we’ve noted, Daivari and Holly were brought back to work as producers for the company earlier this year. Word now, via PWInsider, is that both have completed their tryout periods, and are working under a full-time basis.

It was reported earlier this month that Daivari had received a lot of praise for his work as a WWE Producer. The veteran pro wrestler returned to work for WWE in early June at a SmackDown on FOX taping, right after working a set of NWA tapings as a producer. The former TNA X Division Champion previously worked as a WWE producer, hired in January 2019, but was released in 2020 along with other budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After that he wrestled some for Impact Wrestling and MLW, among other companies, but is now back with WWE. Shawn’s brother, Ariya Daivari, was released from his WWE contract on June 25.

Holly, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this past April, started working a tryout for producers back in June as the company wanted to hire more women for that role. It was reported earlier this month that she had been working as a RAW Producer at recent TV tapings, after mostly working SmackDown tapings during her tryout period with the company.