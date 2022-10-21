Former Tag Team Possibly Returning to WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates

WWE is reportedly considering new recruits for Bray Wyatt’s group.

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is considering hiring The Righteous as members of Wyatt’s stable.

We previously reported that Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage at the recent WWE RAW season premiere in Brooklyn, which was the post-Extreme Rules show in conjunction with the DX 25th Anniversary celebration. Vincent recently completed his contract with Impact Wrestling. Vincent and Dutch previously held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles on one occasion, with Bateman joining them.

Various wrestlers stood in for Huskus The Pig, The Fiend, Ramblin’ Rabbit, Mercy The Buzzard, and Sister Abigail during Wyatt’s big return at Extreme Rules, but those wrestlers are not necessarily the ones who will portray those characters in the future.

There is currently no word on who Vincent and Dutch might play in Wyatt’s Family or when they might be hired, but we will keep you updated.