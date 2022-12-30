Former TNA/Impact Wrestling Announcer Don West Passes Away

Former TNA/Impact Wrestling announcer Don West passed away at the age of 59.

West announced in June 2021 that he had been diagnosed with brain lymphoma.

Mike Tenay, West’s longtime announcer partner, announced West’s death on Friday.

Tenay wrote, “Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera.”

From 2002 to 2012, West worked as an announcer for TNA/Impact. West’s last tweet was in May 2022, when he thanked fans for sending him messages of support and donations to aid in his battle.