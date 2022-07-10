Former TNA/Impact Wrestling Star Spotted Working at Donald Trump Rally as Security

On Saturday, former US president Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Anchorage, Alaska. The security officers were featured in a photo with the following caption.

“Security outside the Trump rally includes Anchorage Police, secret service, troopers. Entrance screening done by TSA. But most noticeable is this private security force in the building hired by Trump. Uniform: huge muscles, tight clothes, and lots of tattoos.”

Due to his distinctive tattoos, some people recognized one of the security officers as former TNA/Impact Wrestling star Crimson. Crimson worked with Impact on and off between 2010 and 2017.