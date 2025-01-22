Former TNA Star Expected To Compete In WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE fans are always excited to speculate about surprise entrants in the annual Royal Rumble matches, and this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble looks to feature a notable addition.

Jordynne Grace, who recently concluded her tenure with TNA Wrestling, is believed to be WWE-bound. Grace wrestled her final match for TNA at the Genesis pay-per-view on Sunday night in Dallas, Texas, where she put over Tessa Blanchard. Her contract with TNA officially expired in January 2025, fueling rumors about her next move.

Grace previously impressed WWE officials during her appearance in the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match, which has led to ongoing interest from the company. As PWMania.com previously reported, Grace was spotted at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week. While her visit was reportedly brief and she is not expected to remain at the PC this week. According to PWInsider.com, the belief within WWE creative is that she will compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

TNA has already removed Grace from their website roster, further solidifying speculation about her future. WWE has yet to officially confirm Grace’s signing or her participation in the upcoming match. Fans will have to wait until the Royal Rumble to see if the rumors come true.