Former TNA World Champion Faces Backlash For Body-Shaming Fan On Social Media

During the 2024 TNA Final Resolution event, Tessa Blanchard made her long-awaited return to the company after a four-year absence. Blanchard’s departure in 2020 had been surrounded by controversy, including accusations of bullying, which made her return a polarizing moment among fans and talent alike.

Former TNA World Champion Moose took to Twitter/X to comment on Blanchard’s return, posting, “Welcome back home.” The tweet sparked reactions from fans, including Twitter/X user @itsmekelsey_x, who replied to Moose’s post. Their exchange was as follows:

@itsmekelsey_x: “Woman beater welcoming back a racist and bully. Two disgusting ass people.”

Moose: “Go eat a burger Fatty.”

@itsmekelsey_x: “F*ck TNA. F*ck Tessa Blanchard. F*ck Moose. Seriously a braindead and poor excuse of wrestling company to not only bring back a racist but to have a title on a piece of shit who happens to be a woman abuser and uses fat shaming as a way to handle criticism.”

The exchange highlights the divided opinions surrounding Blanchard’s return. While some, like Moose, appear willing to give her a second chance, others remain skeptical given her controversial past. Blanchard’s actions in the coming weeks will likely determine how her return is received long-term by fans and her peers.

Moose faced significant backlash from fans on Twitter/X following his comments regarding Tessa Blanchard’s return to TNA. One fan wrote, “y’all gotta get rid of this guy,” while another criticized, “Fatshaming someone is the most disgusting thing how can you say that.”

In response to the criticism, Moose later addressed the controversy with the following message:

“You would think that by now fans on Twitter/X would understand that there opinions about me and anyone on the @ThisIsTNA roster doesn’t Matter. CARRY-ON. FACE OF THE FRANCHISE.”

