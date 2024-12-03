Former TNA World Champion On A Potential 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

Josh Alexander appeared as a guest on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast this week for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former TNA World Champion spoke about a potential Royal Rumble appearance:

“I mean, unless TNA and their relationship with WWE work something out, I guess anything’s possible. Yeah, we can do that all day long—anything can happen in WWE. You never say never in the wrestling business, right?”

