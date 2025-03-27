Former TNA World Champion Talks WWE Possibly Buying TNA

Former TNA World Champion James Storm recently sat down with Ben Veal of Wrestling Life, offering his thoughts on the evolving relationship between TNA Wrestling and WWE, and the buzz surrounding WWE potentially acquiring the promotion. Here are the key highlights:

Storm praised the current working relationship between the two companies, particularly the exposure it offers to TNA talent:

“I think it’s great, especially for all the guys and girls that are with TNA at the moment because — TNA is hard to find over here, you have to have a certain subscription and everything, so I think this is going to help draw way more eyeballs to TNA, which is really good for these guys and girls.”

He emphasized the importance of seizing the opportunity, especially with the potential for crossover appearances on NXT:

“Especially if they can interchange and go wrestle for NXT as well, as I say, this is the opportunity. Don’t piss it away because this opportunity might not come again, so take every advantage of it that you can.”

Storm also addressed the growing speculation that WWE’s partnership with TNA could be a precursor to a full acquisition:

“You know, that’s the theory going around, is this is kind of a toe in the water [situation] to see how it can go and stuff. I’m sure WWE would love to buy TNA just for the library…”

He pointed to the rich video history that TNA holds as a key incentive:

“You can have all the guys when they were in their prime with AJ [Styles] and Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe. You know, you have all these guys that were in the WWE—now they can show [their TNA footage] on the library, especially being on Netflix as well now.”

With TNA talent now appearing on WWE programming and the streaming landscape evolving through the Netflix deal, Storm’s comments add even more intrigue to what could be a transformative chapter in the industry.