Former WCW Star and The Briscoes Set for GCW

– Ernest “The Cat” Miller, a former WCW and WWE star, will make his GCW debut on September 2 at the co-promoted 4 Cups Stuffed event in Chicago with Black Label Pro. It’s unclear what capacity Miller will be appearing in at the event.

Miller worked with WCW from 1997 through 2001. He later joined WWE in 2002, working no Velocity’s commentary before competing on SmackDown in 2003. After leaving WWE in 2004, Miller started acting. He is most recognized for playing “The Ayatollah,” Randy “The Ram” Robinson’s 1980s rival, in the film “The Wrestler.”

– The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) will appear at The Art of War Games 2 Event, according to Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). The Briscoes’ opponent for the show on Saturday, September 3, from the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, Illinois, is yet unknown. Fite will broadcast the event, and tickets are currently on sale.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.