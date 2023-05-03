Former WCW Star Believes AEW Should Fire The Elite If They Refuse To Work With CM Punk

Former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno commented on The Elite possibly working with CM Punk again after their backstage brawl in 2022 during Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100 podcast.

He said, “Every wrestler in the past that’s far more popular than [The Elite] have ever been, have worked things out and done business. So if you guys aren’t willing to do business, bro just let them go. That’s it. You’re probably saving a bunch of money. They need to cut some costs too. But if they’re not willing to work with Punk, then get rid of them. They’re useless. You literally have a great angle here that will do good business for the company…and you’re saying ‘No, we don’t want to work.’ You’re done! I’ve got good business I can do with you guys and you’re saying ‘no?’ Forget it. See ya!”

