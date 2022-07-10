Former WCW Star Calls Out Jordynne Grace for “Idiotic Remark” About Chris Benoit

As PWMania.com previously reported, Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace wrote about Chris Benoit and said, “I don’t think Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches. Also may he burn in hell, amen 🙏🏼.”

During his podcast, former WCW star Konnan talked about what Grace said.

“I can’t believe that she would publicly come out and make an ass of herself like that. But that ain’t the first time she’s had stupid takes. And, you know, with age comes wisdom. You’ll get here soon enough. Obviously, you don’t know what the f**k you’re talking about. Benoit without a doubt out of all the years and all the dressing rooms and all the people that I’ve worked with is one of the greatest performers I’ve ever seen. His passion was second to none. His intensity was second to none. His preparation was second to none. What do you mean he couldn’t hang with nobody today? Bro, 90% of the guys today could not hang with him. That’s the bottom line because I worked with them. And what do you mean that he would have forgotten everything? Listen, if he was at a point where he was forgetting, nobody would let him put together matches.”

“And bro, okay, yeah, he killed his family. Yeah, the guy had CTE. It ain’t like he was a serial killer. The guy had all these problems accumulated from years like we’re seeing now in wrestling, like we’re seeing now in football, like we just saw with this one guy, the 33-year-old wide receiver (Demaryius Thomas) that just passed away…it’s a serious thing for you to make light of it and make a stupid idiotic remark like that just shows what an idiot you are.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: