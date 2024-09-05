Former WCW Star Claims Hulk Hogan Did Not Tell ‘The Whole Truth’ During Logan Paul Interview

Hulk Hogan has been known to tell tall tales over the years.

Hogan revealed some of them while appearing on the most recent episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive. During it, he claimed to have creative control but never used it in WCW, which many fans did not believe based on stories told by wrestlers who had worked with Hogan.

Vito LoGrasso, also known as Big Vito, took to Twitter to point out that Hogan did not tell the full truth about having creative control but never using it in WCW.

Vito tweeted, “I shared a dressing room with Hulk on the night of the infamous Bash at the Beach.” It was just him and I in the dressing room. I know what happened, but this is not the whole story. This is not disrespectful to Hulk Hogan, but it is not a true statement. Hulk and Vince Russo are my friends, but I know exactly what happened that night, and this isn’t it. #hulkhogan #LoganPaul #WCW.”

You can see his responses below.

Yeah, I don’t know why he said it. When it went down in WCW, Stevie Ray asked me what happened- so I went to Russo to see what occurred, Everyone knows it was over creative control. I asked Hulk if he was ok, he said I’m just going home Vito. — Big Vito LoGrasso (@TheBigVitoBrand) September 4, 2024

He acknowledged he had it. The only two people that can tell you word for word the entire transaction start to finish is Vince and Hulk. I can only tell you what I know from the dressing room. — Big Vito LoGrasso (@TheBigVitoBrand) September 5, 2024