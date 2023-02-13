Former WCW Star Comments on Konosuke Takeshita, Tells Him to “Stick to Your Nationality”

Former WCW star Konnan commented on Konosuke Takeshita doing a frog splash in tribute to Eddie Guerrero during the February 8th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast.

“Well Takeshita… he’s got heat with me and he’s lucky I wasn’t in El Paso. Because when he went up and he did the fu*king Eddie Guerrero thing for the frog splash, you’re not Mexican dude, I don’t care… Stick to your nationality.”

“I’m still not on the Takeshita bandwagon, probably because I think I heard so many great things about him and are expecting something better, you know?”

