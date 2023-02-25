Former WCW Wrestler Feels Current Stars Sometimes “Make Poor Choices” In Regards To Moves

Former WCW wrestler Crowbar commented on the risks that today’s wrestlers take during a Q&A podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

Crowbar said, “Safety is huge. Today’s pro wrestlers, the younger generation, are without question the most talented, most athletic generation ever, ever. I just think sometimes they make poor choices and choose maneuvers that they don’t necessarily have to do. There’s a lot of things that they maybe could’ve chosen something else, got the same exact reaction with way less risk. That’s all.”

PWMania.com exclusively spoke with Crowbar last year on AEW’s injuries, being pushed to be WWE’s physical therapist, and more. You can click here to check out our complete exclusive interview with the former WCW star.

