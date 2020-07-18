Former WCW Star Says Kenny Omega ‘Has Failed On American TV’

During his recent podcast, former WCW star Konnan discussed Kenny Omega’s run in AEW:

“While Omega got majorly over in Mexico and Japan, he has failed on American television because his promos aren’t on the level of other top guys. Also, he has not been pushed as a star, but just another guy who can work. There are 18 other guys who know how to work, Omega doesn’t stand out in any way.”

“The fans in Mexico loved Kenny because we built an aura around him and they went nuts every time he stepped through the curtains. That has not happened in AEW.”

Former WCW star Disco Inferno also commented on Omega during the podcast:

“If you are an independent wrestler, or wrestling in Japan, it is night and day to transition to weekly American TV. As opposed to just having matches, you have to deliver on promos, sell facial expressions, and build up a lot of skills on a weekly basis.”

“Omega doesn’t cut a good promo. This is why it has become difficult for him to elevate himself to the level of Jericho and Moxley because his mic skills are not close to those guys. Also, he doesn’t understand the psychology of what you have to do in the ring and mic on American TV.”

“Your character is not doing well when you can’t even get over in squash matches. It is not about making the other guy look good but actually getting over as a superstar. AEW hasn’t done that with Omega.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)