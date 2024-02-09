Former WCW Star Steve “Mongo” McMichael To Be Inducted In The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Former WCW star Steve “Mongo” McMichael, who became a United States Champion as well as a member of the Four Horseman faction and later transitioned into a commentator on WCW Nitro, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

McMichael would also become a legend in the NFL after winning a Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears in 1985 and having two First-Team All-Pro selections, two Second-Team All-Pro nods as well as making a number of appearances at the Pro Bowl.

The former WCW star and NFL legend had a health scare in August 2023, when he ended up in the ICU due to sepsis and pneumonia.

McMichael also battled illnesses like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which is also called Lou Gehrig’s disease and he has been fighting this battle since his diagnosis in January 2021.