Former WCW Star Wants To Know Brodie Lee’s Cause Of Death

During his recent podcast, Konnan along with Disco Inferno and Joseph Feeney discussed Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com’s recent report about Jon Huber’s health decline. Here is an excerpt of the conversation courtesy of Wrestling-Edge.com:

Disco: “Hold on, what’s the cause of death then?”

Joseph Feeney: “Non-COVID related lung issue.”

Disco: “Just give us the cause of death! The guy died in the wrestling business at a very young age.”

Konnan: “So how did [Bruce] Mitchell get heat? I don’t exactly understand.”

Feeney: “Mitchell basically got heat for saying in his article that this ‘looks like COVID, sounds like COVID, smells like COVID – if it’s COVID and they’re hiding it from us, it’s a big problem, so they should release the cause of death.’”

Disco: “Right, what [Mitchell] was saying was not unreasonable. They aren’t being fully transparent because we don’t know what the cause of death is yet. It’s very weird that the guy had the typical symptoms that you see from COVID, and it’s like, ‘OK it’s not that but we don’t know what it is.’ My general curiosity is gonna press you until we find out what exactly happened.” (comments about Brodie Lee start around 23:00 in the embedded podcast below)

While not mentioning Disco Inferno by name, T-Bar of Retribution wrote the following on Twitter: