Former WCW Wrestler Slams AEW For Putting A “Fat Wrestler With Tits” In The Main Event

On this week’s AEW Dyanmite, Jon Moxley defeated Evil Uno in the main event for his 100th AEW victory. Former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno (real name Glenn Gilbertti) tweeted about the segment.

He wrote, “Dynamite was a decent show with some strong segments until the main event. You can’t put a fat wrestler with tits in the last segment and have him bleed profusely all over the place and think that is how you draw viewers. #AEWDynamite”

When asked if he was upset about not getting a main event spot, Disco responded, “are you mad nobody follows you?” Disco also retweeted a fan that wrote, “Maaaan… what a douchebag take. Evil Uno had already accomplished more than you by main eventing a network TV show. Stay in your lane.”

You can check out his tweets and highlights of the match below:

