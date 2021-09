Fightful Select reports former WWE 205 Live star Alex Zayne is at the Impact Wrestling TV tapings this weekend.

After working for GCW, he signed with WWE last year and started working 205 Live and NXT shows. He was released earlier this summer due to budget cuts. Zayne has appeared for Ring of Honor, as well.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW producer Christopher Daniels is also at the tapings.