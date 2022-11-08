Former WWE and Impact Star Making AEW Debut Tonight, Complete AEW Dark Line-Up

For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, thirteen matches have been announced.

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, the undefeated tag team, will return to action tonight against AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of Blackpool Combat Club will also compete against Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi of The Wingmen.

Toni Storm, the interim AEW Women’s World Champion, will face Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga tonight with Hikaru Shida. Anna Jay and Athena will also be in action tonight for the AEW women’s division.

Fulton, formerly known as Sawyer Fulton and Madman Fulton of WWE and Impact Wrestling, will also make his AEW debut. He will fight The Dark Order alongside Troy Hollywood and Ativalu.

These Dark matches were recorded on October 21 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. Spoilers can be found by clicking here

The following is tonight’s announced lineup:

* Athena vs. Diamante

* Anna Jay A.S. vs. Sio Nieves

* Kayla Rossi vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga

* Kip Sabian vs. Marcus Kross

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rico Gonzalez

* Zack Clayton vs. Blake Li

* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon

* The Gunns vs. BK Klein and Jarett Diaz

* QT Marshall and Cole Karter vs. The Blonds

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. AR Fox and Caleb Konley

* Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi

* The Dark Order’s John Silver, Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds vs. Fulton, Troy Hollywood and Ativalu

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.