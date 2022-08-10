Former WWE and Impact Wrestling Star Announces Retirement?

Since Mickie James last competed for Impact Wrestling in July and defeated Chelsea Green, it’s possible that her days as an in-ring wrestler are done.

You’re only as good as your previous match, she said when Impact cameras caught up with her as she was leaving the arena. Many people at the time thought this was just a storyline retirement.

She replied to a Twitter fan who asked if she would be Asuka’s tag team partner for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament by responding, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling.”

Nick Aldis, her husband, confirmed what James had tweeted by pointing out that she had dropped a bombshell by saying she was done with wrestling, “MJ just casually dropping a bombshell then plugging our #WWERaw watchalong on @millionsdotco but yeah tonight we’re debuting on this new awesome fan platform.”

MJ just casually dropping a bombshell then plugging our #WWERaw watchalong on @millionsdotco 😆 but yeah tonight we're debuting on this new awesome fan platform. If you want to ask us questions and watch Monday Night Raw with us, here's the link:https://t.co/kQQjq3M7Dg https://t.co/RHzjyxZSL1 pic.twitter.com/UnLu9ieoIJ — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) August 8, 2022

Whether this is indeed a retirement from wrestling remains to be seen, but if it is, James has much to be proud of as one of the most accomplished female wrestlers in the sport’s history.

She has won the WWE Women’s Championship five times, the WWE Divas Championship once, and the Impact Knockouts Championship four times.