As previously reported by PWMania.com, former WWE and TNA personality Josh Mathews was spotted backstage at an episode of AEW Dynamite in Minnesota last month. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mathews is now officially working behind the scenes with All Elite Wrestling.

The report also noted that his wife, Ashley—better known to fans as Madison Rayne—has been part of AEW’s backstage team since August 2022.