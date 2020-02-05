Former WWE Announcer Makes Claim About Andrade Suspension

Former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich posted a video on Facebook regarding Andrade’s suspension. Here is what Savinovich said (translated from Spanish) courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“The situation with Andrade bothers me a lot because I have been one of those people supporting him 100 percent – his reputation, his professionalism and his family lineage. Now, while studying this case, I’ve found out some things. Wrestlers in the company have much more information on this and how the drug testing works.”

“Wrestlers in WWE have commented about this situation in the locker room, a world where you’ll hear all sorts of things. Andrade, I dare say it publicly, I understand is innocent.”

According to Savinovich, Andrade was allegedly not given a chance to prove his innocence before WWE announced his wellness policy suspension.