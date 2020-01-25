Former WWE Announcer Making Special Royal Rumble Appearance

WWE announced the lineup for this Sunday’s Watch Along show during the Royal Rumble which includes former 1990’s announcer Todd Pettengill:

Don’t miss WWE Watch Along this Sunday as Cathy Kelley, Xavier Woods, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Johnny Gargano, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven watch Royal Rumble, streaming live during the pay-per-view on WWE’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

WWE Watch Along will also feature the cast of WWE’s The Bump, including Kayla Braxton, McKenzie Mitchell, Evan T. Mack, Dan Vollmayer, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla.

Also joining the party will be Nina Wu of WWE Now China, New York City disc jockey and former WWE backstage interviewer Todd Pettengill, the crew from SMOSH GAMES and a revolving door of Superstars and celebrities throughout Royal Rumble as it streams live on WWE Network.

You won’t want to miss WWE Watch Along, so tune in to Royal Rumble, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network, and watch along with the Superstars and celebrities on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.