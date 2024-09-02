Former WWE Announcer Reveals He Was Punished For Not Going To Afghanistan

The morale in the WWE is far higher now than it was under Vince McMahon, as anyone who has been following the changes under Triple H will agree.

The talent is generally working fewer dates and having more time to spend with their families at home. Things are said to be much better backstage, and wrestlers are no longer walking on eggshells. CM Punk recently stated that the talent uses an app to request time off.

At the pre-show for Bash in Berlin, Randy Orton praised Triple H for the improvements that have occurred. Jonathan Coachman chimed in, claiming that when he was with the company (under Vince), he was punished for not going to Afghanistan. Coach stated the following:

“Damn is Randy right. In my 10 years I missed ONE Monday night which was for my honeymoon. I was punished for not going to Afghanistan because my daughter was due and my wife didn’t want me to go. I also believe it’s the reason a lot of wrestlers are not here today because of the pressure to wrestle through injuries and do anything in their power to keep their positions. So glad that THAT part of the WWE has changed.”

Unfortunately, Coach is correct about wrestlers who are no longer here due to the grueling schedule. In the 1980s and early 1990s, it was not uncommon for wrestlers to travel for more than 300 days a year. The schedule was still difficult in the 2000s. That has changed dramatically, as has the culture behind the scenes, to the point where we no longer hear crazy stories about what happens on the road with drugs and alcohol.