Former WWE Announcer Reveals Who Could Drink ‘Almost’ as Much as Andre the Giant

Andre the Giant was well-known for his great accomplishments in the ring, but he was also well-known for some of the things he was capable of doing outside of the ring, particularly when it came to drinking.

Hulk Hogan, one of his most fierce opponents, asserted that the first person to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame had consumed 100 beers in less than 45 minutes.

Hugo Savinovich, a former Spanish announcer for WWE, recently gave an interview to Sportskeeda Wrestling, in which he discussed his close friend Andre’s drinking habits. WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was another competitor that he mentioned as someone who could compete with Andre.

“Andre the Giant was very close with one of my brothers, Frenchy Martin, or Pierre Martel in Puerto Rico. He could go a trip from San Juan to Ponce, drink a whole case of the local beer, and then go from the local beer into wine. One of the nicest guys.”

“With Flair, he could do almost the same drinking as Andre the Giant, but he would still do one hour with one of the talents in that country, so that company could have the street credit of having their champion face Flair, the world champion. [Local wrestlers] did not beat Flair but went 60 minutes with Flair. You say, ‘How the heck can he do it one hour after he just stopped drinking Kamikazes and knocked all of us out with the alcohol?’”

