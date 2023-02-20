Former WWE Announcer Says Ariel Helwani is Banned From UFC and Makes a Mockery of Pro Wrestling

Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman is apparently not a fan of Ariel Helwani. From 2008 to 2017, Coachman worked for ESPN. Helwani was there from 2018 to 2021.

Coachman responded to a tweet about Helwani’s appearance on the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, writing, “It’s really cool to see an event that Ariel can actually get in the building for. I would be excited also. If you don’t know NOW YOU KNOW!!!!”

Coachman replied to a tweet, writing, “1. Ariel is not allowed in the building for ufc events. And espn clearly didn’t know ‘when they hired him. Which is why he only lasted one contract. Also the mockery he makes of pro wrestling like he could EVER do it not only upsets me but alot of people actually IN the business.”

Coachman also responded to a tweet that said, “What mockery does he make of the sport? You didn’t like the cole “unbiased” jab last night?”

He replied, “When you do this for a living like I did for well over 10 years. Look back at the last year. Talking trash to actually wrestlers like Booker T on a talk show when he is 140 pounds soaking wet. He is a fan. That’s it. He is not and never will be. Fans are not WWE talent.”

Later, in response to another person, he tweeted, “I KNOW. I know the whole thing. Believe me I saw that too. I have been on both sides. An interviewer and also a talent in the ring. You either have to be one or the other. And when you are 140 pounds and won’t get physical EVER than don’t talk trash and be a journalist.”

In another response, he wrote, “They will use anyone especially if that person is from Montreal. Trust me Triple H not having an issue is way different then a regular wrestling. HHH has a show to promote and they know fanboy will do whatever they want him to do.”

Helwani made an appearance on SmackDown as well as at the Elimination Chamber PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, he exchanged tweets with Tony Khan on Friday.

You can see the aforementioned tweets below:

