Former WWE Announcer Tom Phillips Joins Impact Wrestling

Renee Paquette announced on social media that former WWE announcer Tom Phillips, using his real name Tom Hannifan, has joined Impact Wrestling. Hannifan will be doing play-by-play announcing starting with tonight’s Hard to Kill PPV event.
Hannifan will be replacing Matt Striker who is no longer with the promotion.
We can confirm Tom Hannifan has joined IMPACT Wrestling as our newest play by play announcer!
