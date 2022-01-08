Former WWE Announcer Tom Phillips Joins Impact Wrestling

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Renee Paquette announced on social media that former WWE announcer Tom Phillips, using his real name Tom Hannifan, has joined Impact Wrestling. Hannifan will be doing play-by-play announcing starting with tonight’s Hard to Kill PPV event.

Hannifan will be replacing Matt Striker who is no longer with the promotion.

