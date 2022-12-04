Former WWE Champion Feels That Vince McMahon is Still Running the Company

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon resigned as WWE Chairman and CEO earlier this year after being accused of sexual misconduct and the WWE main roster creative has been taken over by Triple H, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan serving as co-CEOs.

Former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter told Sportskeeda Wrestling that there is no way to keep McMahon away.

“I feel that he’s [Vince McMahon] still there and there’s no way to keep him away as far as his knowledge of the business [goes]. If it wasn’t for his knowledge, a lot of us wouldn’t be doing the things we’re doing today.”

“I wish him all the best. He’s always been a good friend to me. And then he became a boss and then he became a friend again. To me, he was part of my life and is the reason I’m sitting here talking to you, along with Harley Race.”

You can watch the complete interview below: