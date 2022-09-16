Former WWE Champion Praises Logan Paul, Says “He Shouldn’t Be That Good, That Quickly”

In an interview with TMZ.com, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston shared his thoughts on the news that celebrity wrestler Logan Paul would be joining WWE.

“To me, it just makes sense. When you think about how popular Logan Paul is and even his entire story. His come-up and what he’s been able to do in the world of boxing and entertainment in general, it would only make sense for us to be hand in glove.”

“To see what he did in the ring is very impressive. Especially as a performer who has seen a lot of people and has gone through the whole learning process, he shouldn’t be that good, that quickly.”

You can check out the interview below: