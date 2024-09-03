Former WWE Champion Turned Down Offer To Be Interviewed For Netflix’s Vince McMahon Documentary

Netflix revealed last week that six one-hour episodes of a documentary series about former WWE owner Vince McMahon will debut on the streaming service on September 25, 2024.

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam revealed that he declined an opportunity to be interviewed for the production.

RVD said, “They did contact me a couple of times, actually, about participating in the interviews, and it wasn’t something that I opted to do. It wasn’t a choice that would be conducive with my position in the business, in the industry, so I passed and told them I look forward to seeing it. And I do, and I hope that they cover a lot of different grounds instead of just jumping to the main pillars of whatever story they choose to tell.”

