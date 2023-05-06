Former WWE Champion Turned Down WWE Draft Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his new project that has launched:

“I’ve partnered with Project #1 Nutrition and we have this amazing protein that we came out with called American Dream Cookies and Cream Protein. Obviously, I’m a cookies and milk kind of guy, so we wanted to do that theme and we did cookies and cream. It’s actually the best tasting protein I’ve ever had. We did a deal with GNC. We have worldwide distribution. We launched it. We have a commemorative box set collector’s edition. The first 500 customers that purchase it, it’s on my Instagram page, the link on my Instagram page, you order that, the first 500 gets a free autographed signed photo from me. In the box, you have the cookies and cream protein. You have a Kurt Angle shaker bottle, Kurt Angle T-shirt, Kurt Angle sticker set, and obviously the Kurt Angle cookies and cream protein. It’s a great deal and that’s how we started off with the promotion and we’re really excited about getting this started.”

Angle also mentioned that he was asked to participate in the WWE Draft but turned down the invitation. Angle said, “I was asked to do it and I couldn’t, unfortunately. I wish I could have. I would have loved to be there and announce a draft pick, but unfortunately, I was busy that day and I couldn’t do it.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)