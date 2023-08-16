Former WWE Coach Works As Producer At ROH TV Tapings

Cathy Corino (aka Allison Danger) worked the ROH TV tapings in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday, which took place before and after the live AEW Collision.

PWInsider reported that Corino worked as a producer for the ROH tapings, but no word on whether this was a tryout or if Corino is joining the company full-time.

We reported in mid-June that Corino was working as a Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center, but nothing came of that.

Corino, one of the most influential women in the last few decades to help grow and modernize women’s pro wrestling, was seen as a key hire for WWE in October 2021, but she was let go just a few months later due to budget cuts on January 5, 2022. Corino had moved her family to Florida for the job, only to be fired a short time later, so the release was a hot topic at the time.

Cathy Corino is WWE Coach/Producer Steve Corino’s sister and the aunt of NWA star Colby Corino.