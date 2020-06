An interview featuring former WWE Diva Terri Runnels from last year has been getting attention following the recent #SpeakingOut movement. Runnels spoke with Lee Walker and claimed she was harassed by CNN’s very own Larry King during her time working for the news organization.

The full interview which took place on June 30th, 2019 can be heard below. The last eight minutes of the interview is where Terri talks about her situation with Larry King.