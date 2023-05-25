Former WWE/ECW Star Believes AEW Has Done A “Horrible Job” With Bryan Danielson

Former WWE and ECW star Justin Credible appeared as a guest on Hitting The Turnbuckle for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Credible criticized how AEW has been utilizing Bryan Danielson:

“I know Bryan Danielson very well, I mean he was one of the biggest stars on the planet just a couple of years ago, and they’ve done a horrible job with him.”

“Not to have him [Danielson] in some way pick these guys’ brains, I just would imagine that everybody would have come together a lot easier. I think there’s so much ego involved, it blows my mind, because ECW, the way it worked was there was no ego. I just feel like people are being paid good, maybe too good, and they’re just like, ‘F**k this, let me just do the bare minimum what I’m asked, let’s ride this train till the wheels fall off, make our money and go home.'”

