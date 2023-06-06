Former WWE/ECW Star Francine Claims Tammy Sytch’s Boyfriend Is Threatening To ‘Expose’ Her

The person in charge of Tammy Sytch’s Twitter account does not appear to be pleased with Francine’s assessment of Chris Candido and Sytch’s appearance on the Dark Side of the Ring episode.

The @firstdivaSunny account tweeted some unflattering comments about Francine. One tweet said, “No need to spout some more nonsense and then block me from replying. If you want to point out others “infidelities” be prepared to point your own. And while doing so…please provide us with BOTH of their names and marital statuses at the time as well.”

If you want to point out others “infidelities” be prepared to point your own. And while doing so…please provide us with BOTH of their names and marital statuses at the time as well. — Tamara Sytch (@firstdivaSunny) June 6, 2023

Threatening me that he will “exposing me” Saying I slept with multiple men at the same time in ECW to keep my job (yeah okay). He’s going to tell my husband! Promoters and fans think I’m a piece of 💩. I haven’t met one person who has told me they feel this way. Blocked! pic.twitter.com/JYpTwr4ONO — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) June 6, 2023

Francine also posted screenshots demonstrating that she contacted Tammy during her previous DUI, which landed her in jail, where she is now.

I guess Tammy’s boyfriend didn’t watch my YouTube video. I didn’t trash her. It’s how I felt and it came from the heart. I love her but hate who she has become. I loved Chris. James said all I care about are bookings? Here are some receipts. I guess these don’t count. Continued pic.twitter.com/Q6ICbtntiR — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) June 6, 2023

You can see Francine’s review of the Dark Side of the Ring episode on Chris and Tammy below: