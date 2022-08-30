Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface

At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.

The reason for this belief is so that they can have a feud with Karrion Kross, who is a heel.

Mantell said, “I think Triple H sees something in [Karrion Kross],” Mantell said (h/t to Wrestling Inc) “I think they’re getting Roman Reigns ready to turn [face]. If they get some heels like Kross, get him hot, then they can turn Roman and hurt him or whatever. Let him go out and then come back and start a big, a big angle with Kross.”

You can check out the complete interview below: