Former WWE Manager Calls Kevin Owens a “Great Worker” but “Looks Like a Cab Driver”

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently gave his thoughts on Kevin Owens’ look in WWE during a podcast he hosted on Sportskeeda.com.

“Owens has a lot of heat on him anyway because if you look at him, he doesn’t have the body, he doesn’t have the tan, he looks like a cab driver going to get in his cab. Great worker but his external features or look doesn’t be fit the profession that he’s in.”

“I think they say he still blows up [gets tired in a match] (…) which in my worst shape, I got tired, but I don’t know, he’s probably doing 15 minutes every night so that should keep you in working shape but I don’t know. What can make you blow up too is nerves. If you get nervous that can hinder your breathing or just emotions I guess.”

You can check out the full podcast below: